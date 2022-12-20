Taliban bans higher eduaction for women ‘until further notice’ | DW News

Taliban bans higher eduaction for women 'until further notice' | dw news

DW News published this video item, entitled "Taliban bans higher eduaction for women 'until further notice' | DW News"

The Taliban has closed universities for female students, the Ministry of Higher Education said on Tuesday in Afghanistan.

“You are all informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females under further notice,” read a letter issued by the Ministry to all goverment and private universities.

A spokesman for the Education Ministry also tweeted the letter, with the ban meaning that girls and women have been effectively locked out of classrooms after 6th grade.

The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of women took university entrance exams across the country, with many aspiring to become teachers or medical practitioners.

Universities had remained open to women since the Taliban swept back into power in August 2021, so long as they attended classes separated from male students.

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan also reportedly specified subjects that women could choose to study at their universities.

In This Story: Afghanistan

Afghanistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, is a landlocked country at the crossroads of Central and South Asia. Afghanistan is bordered by Pakistan to the east and south; Iran to the west; Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to the north; and China to the northeast.

Occupying 652,000 square kilometers (252,000 sq mi), it is a mountainous country with plains in the north and southwest. Kabul is the capital and largest city. The population is around 32 million, composed mostly of ethnic Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks.

In This Story: Taliban

The Taliban or Taleban, who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is a Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization in Afghanistan, currently waging war within the country. Since 2016, the Taliban’s leader has been Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.

