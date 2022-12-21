South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Taliban bans Afghan women from university education in latest U-turn on promises” – below is their description.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have banned women from public and private universities across the country, reneging on a promise to implement more liberal governance when they returned to power in 2021 compared with the last time they were in power. The December 20, 2022, announcement has drawn strong condemnations from the United States, Britain and the United Nations.

