Taliban ban women from afghan universities - bbc news

The Taliban have banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect.

The ban further excludes women’s access to education in the country – girls have been excluded from secondary school education since the Taliban returned last year.

Some women protested against the decision on Wednesday, but demonstrations were quickly shut down by government officials.

Last month, women were also barred from parks, gyms and swimming pools in the capital Kabul.

In This Story: Afghanistan

Afghanistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, is a landlocked country at the crossroads of Central and South Asia. Afghanistan is bordered by Pakistan to the east and south; Iran to the west; Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to the north; and China to the northeast.

Occupying 652,000 square kilometers (252,000 sq mi), it is a mountainous country with plains in the north and southwest. Kabul is the capital and largest city. The population is around 32 million, composed mostly of ethnic Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks.

In This Story: Taliban

The Taliban or Taleban, who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is a Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization in Afghanistan, currently waging war within the country. Since 2016, the Taliban’s leader has been Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.

