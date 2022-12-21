BBC News published this video item, entitled “Taliban ban women from Afghan universities – BBC News” – below is their description.

The Taliban have banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect.

The ban further excludes women’s access to education in the country – girls have been excluded from secondary school education since the Taliban returned last year.

Some women protested against the decision on Wednesday, but demonstrations were quickly shut down by government officials.

Last month, women were also barred from parks, gyms and swimming pools in the capital Kabul.

BBC News YouTube Channel