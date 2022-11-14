CGTN published this video item, entitled “Tales from a gym” – below is their description.

In an old industrial compound in suburban Beijing, Erqi Gym has been running for decades. Most of the members are over 60 years old, and have been coming to the gym since it first opened in 1984. They come day-in day-out, not only to lift weights, but also to encourage and stand up for one another.

