Syrian Refugee Camp Facing ISIS Security Threat And Humanitarian Crisis

When ISIS collapsed, thousands of family members of captured or killed ISIS fighters fled to Northeast Syria and now they enforce the terror group’s brutal rules inside a Syrian refugee camp, Al Hol. In an NBC News exclusive, Courtney Kube reports on the growing threat and humanitarian crisis. NBC News YouTube Channel

