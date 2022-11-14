7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Sydney’s rail system has posted its worst performance in 4 years | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Sydney’s rail system has posted its worst performance in 4 years, with 20% of peak-hour services running late. Despite the rail union’s efforts to cripple the system, the premier says the blame must be shared telling Sydney trains to lift its game. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

