Sydney’s ANZAC Day activities to go ahead with not many restrictions in 2022 | 7NEWS

Following two years of COVID disruptions, cancellations and restrictions we’re being told that ANZAC Day activities will be almost completely back to normal.

There are no restrictions on those taking part in the traditional Martin Place Dawn Service at 4:30am, nor the 9am March down Elizabeth Street to the War Memorial at Hyde Park.

ANZAC Day 2022 is significant because it is the first since the final Australian troop withdrawal from Afghanistan – those veterans have been invited to take their place at the head of the march.

Two-up will be allowed, not just on Monday, but across the long weekend to make up for the 2 years missed.

And everyone can get a free ride on public transport with the day covered by the current 12 fare-free days of travel. A long planned high visibility police operation will also be underway.

The RSL again is encouraging people to light up the dawn in their driveways and streets, or attend one of the dozens of services happening again in their local area.

There will be an Anzac Day tribute concert – ‘Lest We Forget’ – at Sydney’s Town Hall, featuring former Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove – performers including veteran Normie Rowe, a full choir and orchestra. The concert will be televised on Channel 7 & 7plus from 3:30pm on the day.

