Sydney crime spree ends with a police chase at Saint Johns Park | 7NEWS

It’s security video that will strike fear into the heart of many Sydney homeowners. A gang of teenagers lurking around a property in the dark with guns and knives in their hands. They struck last night, stealing a car and then leading police on a chase. The alleged offenders were boys as young as 13. They are now in custody. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

