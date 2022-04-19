GBNews published this video item, entitled “Suzanne Evans and Peter Tatchell on whether Nicola Sturgeon should resign over Covid rule-breach” – below is their description.
‘She [Nicola Sturgeon] didn’t try and cover up like Boris Johnson did.’
Peter Tatchell and Suzanne Evans discuss whether Nicola Sturgeon should resign over a Covid rule-breach.
