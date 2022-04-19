Suzanne Evans and Peter Tatchell on whether Nicola Sturgeon should resign over Covid rule-breach

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Suzanne Evans and Peter Tatchell on whether Nicola Sturgeon should resign over Covid rule-breach” – below is their description.

‘She [Nicola Sturgeon] didn’t try and cover up like Boris Johnson did.’

Peter Tatchell and Suzanne Evans discuss whether Nicola Sturgeon should resign over a Covid rule-breach.

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

We Need To Talk About… | Tuesday 19th April

Category: News

On The Money | Tuesday 19th April

Category: Media, News

Headliners: Johnny Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard or friend purposely defecated in his bed

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Hallie Jackson NOW – April 19 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Boris Johnson apologises for breaching COVID lockdown rules | ABC News

Category: News

Partygate: Boris Johnson under pressure to resign after Commons apology falls flat

Category: News

‘What a joke’: Keir Starmer berates Johnson over Partygate apology

Category: News

Boris Johnson Offers ‘Wholehearted Apology’ After Covid ‘Partygate’ Fine

Category: News

Partygate: Boris Johnson faces more calls to resign despite apologies

Category: News

Boris Johnson labelled ‘a joke’ after claiming he didn’t know he broke Covid laws | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Hallie Jackson NOW – April 19 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

NSW Premier announces major changes to NSW COVID-19 isolation rules | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Category: News

COVID-19: What the US travel mask mandate overturn means for Canadians

Category: Logistics, News

Victoria to end most COVID-19 rules | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who is currently serving as the fifth First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party since November 2014. She is the first woman to hold either position.

6 Recent Items: Nicola Sturgeon

Should Nicola Sturgeon resign over Covid rule-breach? | The Clash

Category: News

Hypocrisy ‘not a powerful enough word’ to describe Nicola Sturgeon says Neil Oliver

Category: News

Scotland’s covid rules lifted as police speak to Nicola Sturgeon over mask breach

Category: News

Nicola Sturgeon appears to breach Scottish mask rules – ‘blatant hypocrisy’ says Dr Sandesh Gulhane

Category: News

Nicola Sturgeon ‘First Minister of Scotland must now be fined too’ says Tom Harwood

Category: News

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police over alleged Covid mask rule break: Alex Phillips reacts

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....