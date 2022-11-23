ABC News published this video item, entitled “Suspect in Colorado Spring nightclub massacre faces murder, hate crime charges” – below is their description.
The suspect in the Colorado Spring nightclub massacre, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing 10 preliminary charges including 5 counts of first-degree murder and hate crimes.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF ‘WORLD NEWS TONIGHT’:
WATCH OTHER FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT:
http://abc.go.com/shows/world-news-tonight
WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU:
#abcnews #worldnewstonight #coloradospringmassacre #murderABC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.