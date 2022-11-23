Suspect in Colorado Spring nightclub massacre faces murder, hate crime charges

Suspect in colorado spring nightclub massacre faces murder, hate crime charges

The suspect in the Colorado Spring nightclub massacre, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing 10 preliminary charges including 5 counts of first-degree murder and hate crimes.

