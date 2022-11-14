BBC News published this video item, entitled “Suspect arrested after six killed in Istanbul blast – BBC News” – below is their description.

Turkish authorities say a suspect has been arrested after at least six people were killed and 81 wounded in an explosion in a busy area of central Istanbul.

The blast happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on Sunday on a shopping street in the Taksim Square area.

Vice-President Fuat Oktay earlier said the blast was thought to be a terrorist attack

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said a person suspected of having left the bomb had been arrested by police, and accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of responsibility.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

