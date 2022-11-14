60 Minutes published this video item, entitled “Surfside: More questions than answers a year after condominium collapse | 60 Minutes” – below is their description.

On June 24, 2021, Champlain Towers South, a condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed in the middle of the night, killing 98 people. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on the investigations into what caused the disaster. “60 Minutes” is the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 and is still a hit, over 50 seasons later, regularly making Nielsen’s Top 10. 60 Minutes YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.