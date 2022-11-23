Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Supreme court: Scotland cannot hold new independence referendum without Westminster approval” – below is their description.

The Scottish parliament cannot hold a second independence referendum without Westminster approval, the supreme court has ruled. The decision, delivered by the supreme court president, Lord Reed, came after an unprecedented hearing at the UK’s highest court into whether Holyrood had the legal authority to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence without Westminster granting it the required powers. The ruling is likely to anger Scottish nationalists and lead the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, to follow through on her promise to ‘put our case for independence to the people in an election’ Supreme court rules against Scottish parliament holding new independence referendum UK politics – live updates Guardian News YouTube Channel

