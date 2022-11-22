ABC News published this video item, entitled “Supreme Court rules Trump must turn over tax returns | ABCNL” – below is their description.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to block a Congressional committee from getting his tax returns.

