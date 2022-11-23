Supreme Court OKs House Panel to Get 6 Years of Trump’s Tax Returns

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, dealing a major blow to the former president and giving Democrats a late but resounding triumph after a three-year battle.

Without explanation or any public dissents, the court on Tuesday rejected Trump’s bid to block the Internal Revenue Service from turning over the documents to the House Ways and Means Committee. The IRS is now free to provide the returns and could do so imminently.

The Ways and Means Committee has been racing the calendar to obtain the records before Republicans assume control of the House in January. A decision granting Trump’s request would have kept the records sealed until the new Congress convened.

