Supermodel Naomi Campbell honoured at ‘coveted’ Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

by
Naomi Campbell said that she was “honoured” to be recognised for her role in diversifying the fashion industry at the “coveted” Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday, 21 November.

The supermodel, 52, received a Variety Club silver heart award for outstanding contribution to fashion; for her role in bringing positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond.

Campbell was recognised alongside other celebrities such as including Gary Barlow, Beverley Knight, and Katherine Jenkins.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive the award – I mean just to be here is an honour,” she said.

