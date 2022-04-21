Sunwing points to “server issue” as responsible for passenger delays

by

Global News published this video item, entitled "Sunwing points to "server issue" as responsible for passenger delays"

Sunwing Airlines says staff are still manually processing “as many flights as possible” as delays caused by a technical issue persist.

“Our third-party systems provider, Airline Choice, continues to work on resolving their system issue which was prompted by a compromise in their network,” the airline said in a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

Sunwing first said Monday that there was a network-wide system outage that was impacting check-in and boarding for its flights.

Shallima Maharaj of Global News has the story, and catches up with stranded passengers to see how they’re coping with this major inconvenience.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8771703/sunwing-delays-persist/

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

