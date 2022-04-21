Global News published this video item, entitled “Sunwing points to “server issue” as responsible for passenger delays” – below is their description.

Sunwing Airlines says staff are still manually processing “as many flights as possible” as delays caused by a technical issue persist.

“Our third-party systems provider, Airline Choice, continues to work on resolving their system issue which was prompted by a compromise in their network,” the airline said in a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

Sunwing first said Monday that there was a network-wide system outage that was impacting check-in and boarding for its flights.

Shallima Maharaj of Global News has the story, and catches up with stranded passengers to see how they’re coping with this major inconvenience.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8771703/sunwing-delays-persist/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#Sunwing #Consumer #Travel #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel