CGTN published this video item, entitled “Sun, sand and sea: G20 has a real chance to ease the world’s stress” – below is their description.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Sun-sand-and-sea-G20-has-a-real-chance-to-ease-the-world-s-stress-1eXz3GwJd4Y/index.html

Bali is famous for its beautiful beaches, the crystal-clear sea and the warming sun. And as the beautiful scenery in Bali soothes people’s mind, could this year’s G20 put the world a little at ease? In recent years, we’ve seen multilateral organizations become more and more polarized. Consensus is lacking in today’s international system. Could G20 show the world that major powers, despite their differences, still have the ability to work together?

