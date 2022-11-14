Suella Braverman: UK-France deal to reduce Channel crossings ‘is no silver bullet’

by
The home secretary says the deal signed with France to reduce the number of people attempting to cross the Channel in small boats ‘is no silver bullet’. Braverman said there were ‘real wins’ for the UK and France in the arrangement, signed on Monday, which promises a 40% increase in the number of patrols to try to detect small boats about to make the voyage from France, with UK personnel taking part for the first time

UK politics live – latest news updates

Unions and refugee groups question whether UK-France deal will stop boats

