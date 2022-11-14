Suella Braverman strikes deal with France in bid to curb migrants channel crossing

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Suella Braverman strikes deal with France in bid to curb migrants channel crossing” – below is their description.

More migrants arrived in the UK as the Government signed a fresh multi-million-pound deal with France in a bid to curb Channel crossings.

The fresh agreement, hiking the figure paid to France by the UK to around 72 million euros (£63 million) in 2022/23, will see British officers stationed in French control rooms for the first time and a 40% boost in beach patrols along the country’s northern coastline.

Further measures signed off earlier in Paris by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and French interior minister Gerald Darmanin include drones and night vision equipment to help officers detect crossings, as well as stepping up surveillance around ports to prevent migrants entering the UK in lorries, with more CCTV and sniffer dogs.

