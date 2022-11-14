GBNews published this video item, entitled “Suella Braverman set to sign a new deal with French aimed at tackling the migrant Channel crossings” – below is their description.

'It's not going to fix it overnight. It's not a silver bullet but for the first time we've some real wins for both the French and the UK.' Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to sign a new deal in collaboration with the French aimed at tackling the migrant Channel crossings.

