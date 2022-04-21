South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Strong medicine: Chinese female pro MMA fighter is also a licensed TCM practitioner” – below is their description.

Shi Ming was born in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. She started practising martial arts in 2008 at the age of 13, earning her the nickname ‘Thirteen younger sister’. Under the influence of her grandfather, who is a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner, the 27-year-old chose to specialise in acupuncture and makes a living through TCM. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.