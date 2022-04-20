Stranded 20-meter sperm whale rescued

by

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Stranded 20-meter sperm whale rescued” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-20/Stranded-20-meter-sperm-whale-rescued-19nLretF8sg/index.html

A 20-meter-long sperm whale became stranded at around 8 a.m on April 19. Rescuers tried to tow it out to sea with a fishing boat but failed because of its size and the low tide. As the tide ebbed, the whale was becoming dangerously dehydrated. Rescuers coated it with medicine, cooled it with water and dug puddles to keep its skin moist. At around 10:30 p.m., the rising tide finally covered the whale’s body. Rescuers began towing it out to deep water with a tugboat. After nearly seven hours, they successfully released the sperm whale at around 5:20 the following morning.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Tianzhou-3 docks with Tianhe’s front docking port

Category: Construction, News

EU Commission says discussing more Russia sanctions

Category: News

China’s defense minister hails friendship with Mozambique

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....