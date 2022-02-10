GBNews published this video item, entitled “Stephen Roberts ‘astonished’ at Cressida Dick stepping down from role” – below is their description.

‘Sadiq Khan has deprived Londoners of an excellent Commissioner’ Former Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Stephen Roberts, tells GB News he is ‘astonished’ at Cressida Dick stepping down. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.