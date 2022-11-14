Start Here Podcast – November 14, 2022 | ABC News

by

Start here podcast - november 14, 2022 | abc news

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Start Here Podcast – November 14, 2022 | ABC News” – below is their description.

#democrats #ukraine #twitter

With victories in Arizona and Nevada, Democrats secure a crucial 50th vote in the Senate. Russian troops withdraw from Kherson. And a Twitter employee who helped moderate content is laid off, only to be harassed herself.

