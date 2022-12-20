Start Here Podcast – December 20, 2022 | ABC News

by
Start here podcast - december 20, 2022 | abc news

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Start Here Podcast – December 20, 2022 | ABC News” – below is their description.

#trump #immigration #vatican

The House Select Committee on January 6th reveals its final conclusions, which include a criminal referral for former President Trump. The Supreme Court postpones a key immigration policy deadline. And a Catholic priest is defrocked by the Vatican after embracing right-wing political stances.

SUBSCRIBE to ABC News on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP

Latest updates: http://abcnews.go.com/

ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

Recent from ABC News:

Legendary newswoman Barabara Walters passed away at 93 | GMA

Category: News

Suspect arrested in Idaho murders | GMA

Category: News

Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI | GMA

Category: News

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump’s taxes

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Donald Trump paid little to no federal income tax for several years | ABC News

Category: News

Donald Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Trump’s taxes: What the documents reveal about the former US president’s finances

Category: News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Tulsi Gabbard: True happiness is found in service to God and to others #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Channing Tatum Reveals Who His Best Friend Is

Category: Tech

Eric Wood : Bills Analyst – Cincinnati Native Talks Career Breakdown Bills – Bengals

Category: Logistics, NFL

In This Story: Vatican

Vatican City, officially the Vatican City State, is the Holy See’s independent city state, an enclave within Rome, Italy. The Vatican City State, also known as The Vatican, became independent from Italy with the Lateran Treaty (1929), and it is a distinct territory under “full ownership, exclusive dominion, and sovereign authority and jurisdiction” of the Holy See, itself a sovereign entity of international law, which maintains the city state’s temporal, diplomatic, and spiritual independence. With an area of 49 hectares (121 acres) and a population of about 825, it is the smallest sovereign state in the world by both area and population.

As governed by the Holy See, the Vatican City State is an ecclesiastical or sacerdotal-monarchical state (a type of theocracy) ruled by the pope who is the bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church. The highest state functionaries are all Catholic clergy of various national origins. After the Avignon Papacy (1309–1437), the popes have mainly resided at the Apostolic Palace within what is now Vatican City, although at times residing instead in the Quirinal Palace in Rome or elsewhere.

Within the Vatican City are religious and cultural sites such as St. Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums. They feature some of the world’s most famous paintings and sculptures. The unique economy of Vatican City is supported financially by donations from the faithful, by the sale of postage stamps and souvenirs, fees for admission to museums, and sales of publications.

2 Recent Items: Vatican

Watch live: Pope Francis speaks at the Vatican following the death of former Pope Benedict XVI

Category: News

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at age 95; world reflects on his legacy

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.