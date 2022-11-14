Stars arrive on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards

Stars arrive on red carpet at mtv europe music awards

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Stars arrive on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards” – below is their description.

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Dusseldorf on November 13.

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances from Stormzy, Bebe Rexha, GAYLE, Tate McRae and One Republic.

Two of the EMA’s most exciting awards went to K-pop bands, BTS and BLACKPINK.

