Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Sri Lanka’s economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages” – below is their description.
Despite a leadership change in July, Sri Lankans are still dealing with long food and gas queues after months of protests over shortages. And amid the ongoing economic and political uncertainty, human rights groups have criticised President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government for continuing to keep protest leaders in jail.
Al Jazeera’s @MinelleFernandez reports from Colombo, Sri Lanka.
–Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.