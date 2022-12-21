Sri Lanka’s economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Despite a leadership change in July, Sri Lankans are still dealing with long food and gas queues after months of protests over shortages. And amid the ongoing economic and political uncertainty, human rights groups have criticised President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government for continuing to keep protest leaders in jail.

Al Jazeera’s @MinelleFernandez reports from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In This Story: Sri Lanka

