South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Sri Lanka protests continue as police fire live ammunition and tear gas, killing one” – below is their description.

Sri Lanka’s protests turned fatal for the first time since they began in March 2022, after police fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests in the central town of Rambukkana. At least one person was killed and a dozen others were injured. Protests continued across the country, as demonstrators voiced anger over the government’s mishandling of the economy. Sri Lanka announced it would suspend foreign debt repayments, causing the country’s first-ever default on its US$35.5 billion foreign debt. The country is seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund to ease its economic crisis. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.