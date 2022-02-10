Sri Lanka presses with controversial changes to anti-terrorism law

On Thursday, the Sri Lankan government proposed amendments to the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), saying the changes were substantial and progressive.

Critics disagreed, calling the changes cosmetic and saying that they did not address the root of the problem.

The PTA was introduced as a temporary measure 43 years ago, but its critics say that it has become a tool to stifle opposition and dissent for successive governments.

Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez reports from the capital Colombo.

