Sri Lanka: One dead after police open fire on protesters demonstrating against fuel price rises

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled "Sri Lanka: One dead after police open fire on protesters demonstrating against fuel price rises"

A protester has been killed and at least ten other people critically injured after the Sri Lankan police opened fire on demonstrators in the town of Rambukkana, the first time the authorities have used deadly force against protesters after weeks of unrest.

Footage shared on social media shows protesters carrying multiple wounded people to hospitals and live ammunition rounds littering the streets.

Tens of thousands of protesters had gathered on a highway that connects Rambukkana to the country’s capital of Colombo on Tuesday morning after it was announced that the prices of fuel and diesel would again be increased, this time by 33 and 64 per cent, respectively.

