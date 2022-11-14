South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Speeding Tesla kills 2 in China, carmaker denies claims that brakes failed” – below is their description.

Two people were killed in an accident involving a Tesla electric car in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on November 5, 2022. Surveillance footage showed the Model Y vehicle pulling over to apparently park when it suddenly accelerated and took off. Other cameras captured footage of the car speeding along roads for about 2km (1.2 miles) before crashing. The car manufacturer has denied claims that the brakes failed, but agreed to cooperate with the police investigation.

