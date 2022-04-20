SPECIAL EDITION: Macron vs Le Pen: follow the Debate LIVE – French presidential election 🇫🇷

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “SPECIAL EDITION: Macron vs Le Pen: follow the Debate LIVE – French presidential election 🇫🇷” – below is their description.

The 2nd round of the french presidential election will take place on April 24, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen pacing themselves until Wednesday’s face-off, which could turn out to be the key to the campaign. Follow LIVE the Debate on FRANCE 24

The video item below is a piece of English language content from France 24. France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

In This Story: Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron is a French politician who has been President of France and ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra since 14 May 2017. In the legislative elections a month later, Macron’s party, renamed “La République En Marche!” (LREM), secured a majority in the National Assembly. At the age of 39, Macron became the youngest president in French history.

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

