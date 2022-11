South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Sparks burst from train in Shanghai” – below is their description.

Sparks and smoke were seen coming from an empty train in Shanghai. The incident was caused by a power supply failure that led to a short circuit, according to the metro company. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.