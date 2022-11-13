CGTN published this video item, entitled “SpaceX launches communications satellites” – below is their description.
For more:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/SpaceX-launches-communications-satellites-1eVgMkwaoqA/index.html
SpaceX launched a pair of Intelsat communications satellites on November 12 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites will provide Intelsat customers in North America with high-performance television distribution services.CGTN YouTube Channel
