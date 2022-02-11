CGTN published this video item, entitled “Space Log: A closer look at how China’s robotic arm works” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/Space-Log-A-closer-look-at-how-China-s-robotic-arm-works-17yJTWuGpJC/index.html China Manned Space Agency released a video showing how robotic arm “walks” on the body of the space station. The two devices on both ends of the robotic arm function as “claws” which can capture pre-set connectors on the space station. It is China’s most intelligent, complex and technologically challenging robotic arm to date. CGTN YouTube Channel

