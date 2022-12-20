South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “South Korea mourns Itaewon crowd crush through Christmas season” – below is their description.

A once lively and thriving party spot during the festive season, Itaewon, has turned into a sombre district in the South Korean capital Seoul after a deadly Halloween crowd crush killed 158 people and injured 196 others. Despite the efforts of some venues to heighten Christmas cheer in Seoul’s party district with festive decorations, residents felt it was still too soon.

