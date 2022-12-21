7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “South Australians urged to buy local this Christmas to support River Murray growers | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
It is one of the country’s biggest food bowls and this year South Australians are being encouraged to support the state’s flood-affected regions as they prepare for Christmas Day. In some positive news, shoppers do not have to look far to come up with an affordable feast.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
