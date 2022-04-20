South Africa floods leave hundreds dead, dozens missing | ABCNL

by

ABC News published this video item, entitled “South Africa floods leave hundreds dead, dozens missing | ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Maggi Rulli reports on the damage and destruction after two weeks of historic rain in South Africa that has left hundreds dead and dozens missing.

South Africa

