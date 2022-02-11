NBC News published this video item, entitled “Sources: White House Records Show Gaps In Trump’s Phone Calls on Jan. 6” – below is their description.

Sources say the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack found a gap in official White House phone records it received. The records show no calls to or from former President Trump for several hours after his speech that day when lawmakers have said publicly they spoke to him. This comes as the House Oversight Committee launched its own investigation of Trump taking boxes of official records to his personal home in Mar-a-Lago. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.