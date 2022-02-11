Sources: White House Records Show Gaps In Trump’s Phone Calls on Jan. 6

Sources say the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack found a gap in official White House phone records it received. The records show no calls to or from former President Trump for several hours after his speech that day when lawmakers have said publicly they spoke to him. This comes as the House Oversight Committee launched its own investigation of Trump taking boxes of official records to his personal home in Mar-a-Lago.

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

