60 Minutes published this video item, entitled “Sona Jobarteh: The 60 Minutes Interview” – below is their description.

Lesley Stahl reports on the kora, a centuries-old West African instrument, and the groundbreaking woman who’s mastered it, Sona Jobarteh. “60 Minutes” is the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 and is still a hit, over 50 seasons later, regularly making Nielsen’s Top 10. 60 Minutes YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.