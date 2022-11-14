7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Some of the world’s top drone and robotic experts gather in Brisbane | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Some of the world’s top drone and robotics experts are gathering in Brisbane, comparing tools to transform the fight against disasters. These mighty machines go where humans can’t possibly, even the moon. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

