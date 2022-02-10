Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Some Democratic governors are ending mask mandates” – below is their description.

As electoral warning signs flash for Democrats and the public yearns for normalcy, Democratic governors are making moves without waiting for the Biden administration to get there first. In New York, Illinois and Rhode Island, governors said they would soon end requirements that adults wear face coverings in public indoor places and some, including Massachusetts, promised children would no longer have to wear them in school.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for — tremendous progress after two long years,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) of New York, where the mask mandate will expire Thursday, but the school requirement will remain until at least early March. “And we’re not done. But this is trending in a very, very good direction, and that is why we are now approaching a new phase in this pandemic.”

