by
Global News published this video item, entitled “Some Canadian pensioners starting to feel pinch amid inflation” – below is their description.

Canada’s historically high inflation is making life difficult for many, but the rising cost of living is now outstripping even payments to some retirees.

Pension increases are traditionally tied to inflation, but some pensioners are now left concerns what the shortfalls could cause in the future.

Ross Lord reports why workers both active and retired are left wondering whether future increases will be enough.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9264687/inflation-covid-canada-holiday-travel-ipsos/

Global News YouTube Channel

