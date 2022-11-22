BBC News published this video item, entitled “Somali special forces gain ground against al-Shabab extremists – BBC News” – below is their description.

Millions of people in Somalia are facing a devastating food crisis as the country suffers its worst drought in 40 years.

The situation is made much worse by the civil war between the Somali government and the Islamic fundamentalist group al-Shabab.

The extremists have controlled huge areas of rural Somalia, terrorising villages and conducting a 15 year campaign against government forces.

Now though, the Somali army is making progress and driving out the extremist group.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Andrew Harding in Somalia, who’s been given exclusive access to the special forces soldiers leading the fight against al-Shabab.

