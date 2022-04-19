ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Solomon Islands opposition MP on the security pact with China | ABC News” – below is their description.

China and Solomon Islands have signed a framework agreement on security cooperation, a deal Australia and New Zealand and the US fear could open the door to a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.