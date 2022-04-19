Solomon Islands opposition MP on the security pact with China | ABC News

China and Solomon Islands have signed a framework agreement on security cooperation, a deal Australia and New Zealand and the US fear could open the door to a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific.

