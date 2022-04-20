Solidarity fund for rebuilding Ukraine? – Destruction estimated at $1 trillion | DW News

As the war in Ukraine goes on and Russian forces leave a trail of destruction, the European Union is planning to establish a fund to finance reconstruction.

Brussels has reportedly told EU ambassadors that the figure would reach hundreds of billions of euros over decades. So far, support for Ukraine has been distributed unevenly according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy – the United States provided 7.6 billion euros worth of military and humanitarian help as of the end of March. To compare, all EU countries combined have a total of 2.9 billion euros, plus 1.4 billion euros from EU institutions and 2 billion euros from the European Investment Bank through March.

Notable big donors include Ukraine’s neighbor Poland with 1 billion euros, and the UK.

Estonia has given a generous 0.2 billion dollars as the amount represents 0.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.. far more than any other country.

