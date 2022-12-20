The Independent published this video item, entitled “Soldiers wearing festive costumes give gifts to children on Ukraine’s frontline” – below is their description.

This footage shows Ukrainian soldiers dressed in festive costumes giving children presents on the frontlines of the countries war with Russia.

Members of the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade are seen approaching children and giving them gifts as Christmas approaches in the war-torn front lines.

