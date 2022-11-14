Global News published this video item, entitled “Social media behind uptick in ADHD assessments in Canada: psychologists” – below is their description.
Over the last two years, psychologists in Canada say they have seen a rise in the number of Canadian adults questioning whether they have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), with social media platforms like TikTok as a root cause.
ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is made up of persistent problems including difficulty sustaining attention or hyperactivity or impulsive behaviour. It primarily begins before the age of 12 and presents differently between boys and girls.
But as Jamie Mauracher reports, while the social media platforms can be helpful, there’s concern users are being inundated with misinformation.
