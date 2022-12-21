7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Snr Sgt Laura Harriss gives eulogy to Queensland Police constable Matthew Arnold | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Senior Sergeant Laura Harriss gives the eulogy for Constable Matthew Arnold at Wednesday’s Queensland Police memorial service in Brisbane. “It is impossible for words to do justice to the brave, loyal and kind man that was Matthew Joseph Arnold. It is overwhelming to see just how many lives he touched and how many lives were made brighter having known him.” 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

